Software update triggers check clearing delays in BoM

Customers facing hardships from July 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bank of Maharashtra's (BoM) recent software transition has caused significant setbacks in check clearing processes, impacting numerous branches throughout the state and the city.

This alteration, initiated on July 25, has led to extended technical glitches, causing severe delays in check clearance, which typically takes 24 to 48 hours to several days of waiting. Consequently, customers are grappling with financial difficulties, and transactions worth substantial sums have been stalled.

The check clearing mechanism, suspended since July 25, is now experiencing week-long delays. This predicament has sparked frustration among customers and intensified the pressure on frontline bank staff. The disruption has resulted in financial losses for countless customers, affecting services such as hospital care, college admissions, loan repayments, and employee salaries.

According to bank sources, the bank is actively addressing the technical flaws to restore smooth operations and alleviate the hindrances faced by the check clearing process. The BoM is rectifying the software issues and mitigating disruptions caused by the check clearing system.

Issues with the software

According to a statement issued by the United forum of Mahabank Unions, the software issues with service providers are causing check clearing delays, operational chaos. Field staff is untrained with no clear guidelines, leading to customer dissatisfaction and potential losses. The union has demanded immediate intervention of the concerned company to stabilize the system.