Solapur - Dhule highway develops patches in five months

Aurangabad, May 17:

A 60-kilometer patch of the Solapur to Dhule NH-211, passing from the outskirts of the city has developed potholes at Kasabkheda within five months after it was opened for all-round traffic from December 24, 2021. Doubts about the quality of the work are being raised as the tar has been removed. The Telwadi route from Aurangabad to Karodi was inaugurated on April 24, 2022 in the presence of union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The work of this highway was completed in three years. In December 2021, the four-lane highway was officially opened to all types of traffic. The highway passes from Devlai-Satara, Kanchanwadi, Tisgaon and further to Kasabkheda via Telwadi. The toll rate has been fixed after receiving the completion certificate on December 21. There are ten service roads, ten underpasses, eight footpaths, two animal crossing and four junctions.

Will fix it immediately

The work from Aurangabad to Karodi was done by L&T and the further work was done by Dilip Buildcon, said Arvind Kale, project director, NHAI. The main road and the service road at Kasabkheda will be inspected to see whether it is in bad shape. He also said that the damaged part will be repaired immediately.