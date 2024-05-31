Solar scheme is a golden opportunity for MSME entrepreneurs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPRIET) and Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) held a session to inform MSME entrepreneurs about the new ‘Mukhyamantri Solar Udyog Utthan Yojana’ programme here recently.

Launched in March 2024, the scheme aims to install 400 MW of rooftop solar power systems across Maharashtra's MSME sector, with zero upfront investment required by business owners.

Project manager Yash Raj Gore of MAHAPRIET explained that the initiative will leverage the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model. RESCO companies will install, operate, and maintain the solar systems for 20 years, while MSMEs benefit from a guaranteed 30-40 percent reduction in electricity bills. CMIA president Dushyant Patil and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture vice president Tansukh Zambad also addressed the session, highlighting the programme's potential for promoting sustainable development and cost savings for MSME businesses. The informative session, attended by around 80 entrepreneurs, concluded with a question and answer session where participants received detailed clarifications.