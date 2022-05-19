Solve the problem of fertilizers in the district

Aurangabad, May 19:

Do not allow shortage of fertilizers during kharif season. Approve additional storage facility at Potul in Gangapur. Supply fertilizer from Jalgaon district for 30 villages in Nagad, demanded guardian minister Subhash Desai in the pre-kharif review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday.

During the meeting, Desai said that there is only one full rake goods shed in Aurangabad district. But it mostly has a supply of cement. Since there is no space to store the fertilizer, it is often stored in other districts. An additional storage facility should be approved at Potul in Gangapur tehsil. It has been demanded to supply fertilizer from Jalgaon district for 30 villages in Nagad area of Kannad and Soygaon tehsils. Additional staff must be recruited in the agriculture office in Phulambri tehsil, demanded Desai. Officials of the agriculture department promised to sort out these issues.

Urea stocks only 47 per cent

The stock of 2050 metric tonnes of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 3373 metric tonnes of Urea was reserved in the district. The complete stock of fertilizers will be secured till the end of June. The stock of DPA was 100 per cent while the urea was 47 per cent.