Some candidates seen busy attending wedding ceremonies while others are in meetings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Some candidates were seen attending wedding ceremonies while others laid stress on meetings as part of canvassing in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency on Sunday.

Candidate of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Imtiaz Jaleel held a meeting with Maratha community members at N-7 today.

Later, he attended another meeting at Trisharan Buddhavihar at Eknathnagar. He also interacted with religious leaders. Imtiaz Jaleel met prominent persons as and when he got time in the day. AIMIM organised a corner meeting at Misarwadi in the evening. He attended wedding ceremonies in the late evening.

Khaire attends 28 wedding ceremonies throughout the day

Candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi Chandrakant Khaire was present in 28 wedding ceremonies throughout the day today. He prepared the scheduling of attending the marriage ceremonies during his visit. His visits started at 11.15 am today and attended wedding ceremonies at different places including Karnpura, Davegaon, Loni (B) Dahegaon, Jatwada Mandir, Gurad (Kannad)

Bhumre interacts with professionals

Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre laid stress on meeting people personally throughout the day today. He met industrialists and doctors at their home and organised a meeting at a hotel with religious leaders of Warkari Sampradaya.

Bhumre held discussions on elections with the office-bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of Deogiri Prant in the evening. Later, he also attended marriage ceremonies at various places in the city and rural areas. He has taken a halt there as part of canvassing.