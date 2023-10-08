Son beating old parents also manhandles police

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man severely beat his parents and drove them away from the house in the Harsul area on Saturday night. The helpless parents then call the police on the 112 helpline number for assistance. The police rushed to the spot but the accused son manhandled the police as well. A case of obstructing the government work has been registered against him with the Harsul police station. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Bhimrao Autade (Pisadevi). According to the complaint lodged by police Naik Ambarsingh Rajput was on duty on 112 dail on Saturday night. At around 9.15 pm, he received a call for help from Gulli No. 5 in Pisadevi. Sandeep had beaten his father Bhimrao and his wife severely and drove them away from the house.

They had called for the police assistance. The police when reached the spot tried to convince Sandeep, but he manhandled Rajput. He also threw and damaged the walky-talky. He threatened the policemen to go away or it will cost their jobs. The police then arrested him and brought him to the police station.