Son beats father to death

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

In a fit of rage, a father was beaten to death by his own son in Dahegaon Bangla (Gangapur) on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Kadubal Sonwane (55) and the accused as Anil Kadubal Sonwane (24). The accused was arrested by the Waluj police and a case was registered against him.

According to police, the deceased Kadubal Sonawane was working as a cook at a hotel. But he was at home for the last few days due to sickness. His eldest son Sunil Sonawane (28) was working as a waiter in a hotel. His younger son Anil was unemployed. As their mother had died, Kadubal used to cook for himself and feed both the children.

However, Anil had an argument with his father over his mother's death and not cooking food properly on Saturday night. He severely beat his father and then went to sleep. Meanwhile Kadubal died in the incident. The incident came to light on Sunday morning. The neighbors informed their eldest son Sunil. He reached home immediately and informed the police. The accused Anil was handed over to the police. PSI Vinayak Shelke said that the accused has confessed to the crime.