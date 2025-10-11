Sonali Korde awarded Ph D
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has awarded Ph D to Sonali Korde in Chemistry.
She submitted her thesis titled 'Synthesis Characterization and Biological Application of Transition Metal Oxide Nanoparticles' under the guidance of Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, research guide from the Chemistry Department of Bamu.