SP Kalwania initiates stern action against organised crime

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 3:

Superintendent of police (SP) of Auangabad rural police Manish Kalwaniya after taking the charge has initiated stern action against the organised crime in the rural areas. In the past one month, he has executed to detained two hardcore criminals in the jail under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act due to their increased criminal activities.

Last month, Kalwaniya executed action of detention against hardcore criminal Amol Jaggannath Chide (27, Murma, Paithan tehsil, Aurangabad) at Harsul prison under MPDA for one year.

Now, action has been taken from sand mafia Mujeeb Abdul Shaikh (34, Sanav, Gangapur, Aurangabad) at Harsul prison for one year. Several criminal cases are registered against him at Sillegaon police station including of sand smuggling, fighting, molestation, rape and others. Hence, the prohibitory action has been taken against them.

As per the directives of SP Kalwaniya, a proposal to detail Mujeeb was sent to the district collector Sunil Chavan. Accordingly, Chavan sanctioned the application on June 2 and issued the order to detain Mujeeb.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Manish Kalwaniya, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod, sub-divisional officer Prakash Bele, by local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge, PSI Ravindra Khandekar, PI Macchindra Survase, head constable Vithal Rakh, Nagnath Kendre and others.