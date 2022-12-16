SP Kalwaniya leads footmarch in Karmad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Against the backdrop of the gram panchayat elections in the district, SP Manish Kalwaniya on Friday conducted a foot-march in Karmad. Kalwaniya inspected the polling booths and held meetings with the local residents at Karmad and Bidkin. Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul, PI Sanjay Lohkare and others officers were present.

Initially, the police team visited Saraswati Bhuvan High School and ZP primary school in Bidkin. He inspected the school premises and polling booths.

He inspected the ZP School at Ladsavangi in Karmad. He also led a foot march from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to ZP School. During the meetings, he directed the residents that no one should breach the law during the elections and warned of strict action. The police have kept a strict vigil on every activity and cases will be registered if anyone is found using unlawful means. Youth should actively participate in the election process but should not fall prey to any rumors. Everyone should follow the model code of conduct, Kalwaniya directed.

A strict police bandobast has been deployed under the guidance of SP and additional SP. Six Dy.SPs, 10 PIs, 23 APIs, 43 PSIs, 1011 constables, 600 home guards and SRPF riots control teams have been deployed.