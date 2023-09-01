Spate of thefts plagues Waluj industrial area

Fifth company targeted in a week: Entrepreneurs fearful

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A wave of thefts has hit Waluj industrial area, with the latest incident coming to light as thieves targeted Tweetech Industries, making off with materials worth Rs 15 lakhs. This incident marks the fifth robbery in the industrial area within the past week, leaving local entrepreneurs in a state of fear and concern.

According to police, Atmaram Bahirunath Wagh, the owner of the company, which manufactures various spare parts for pharmaceutical and sugar factories, was alerted to the theft when an employee, Jagannath Hivre, arrived for work on Friday morning. Upon inspection, it was discovered that valuable materials, including stainless steel, aluminum, and finished spare parts, had been stolen from the premises.

The stolen items were estimated to be worth Rs 15 lakhs, and CCTV footage revealed that the thieves loaded the stolen goods onto a vehicle before fleeing the scene. A case was registered with the MIDC Waluj police, who examined the CCTV footage in their efforts to apprehend the thieves.

This recent theft adds to a series of similar incidents, with four other companies in Waluj falling victim to burglaries within the past week.