Speading jeep crushed bike; husband and wife dies

A couple on a two-wheeler was crushed by a speeding jeep on the Parola-Doifoda fork in the taluka on Tuesday evening. In this horrific accident, the husband on the two-wheeler died on the spot, while the wife died during treatment in Aurangabad early this morning. The names of the dead couple are Durgabai and Sagar Ishwar Sapkal (27, Bodwad, Sillod). Meanwhile, Sunita Moonsingh Sisoria (Rest. Khatalgarh Dist. Barhanpur) in the jeep is also seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Aurangabad.

Sagar Sapkal and Durgabai were going to Kannada from Sillod on a two-wheeler (MH-20, CG-4587). While a jeep (MH 14, 4687) was going to Sillod from Deulgaon Bazar. Sagar Sapkal was killed on the spot when a speeding jeep blew up the bike of Sapkal couple near Pirola-Doifoda fork. While his wife Durgabai was seriously injured, she was immediately admitted to Sillod Upazila Hospital by the citizens, as her condition was critical, she was admitted to the Government Hospital in Aurangabad. He died early today during treatment. The bike was literally crushed in this accident. After the impact, the jeep went down the road and into a neighboring field. The accident has been reported at Sillod Rural Police Station.

Sagar and Durgabai got married just a month and a half ago. They started a new life as husband and wife.Sagar was cremated on Tuesday night around 8 o'clock in a mournful atmosphere. On the other hand, his wife died on Wednesday.