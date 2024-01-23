Special children to get education through digital means

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A school in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has become the first in Marathwada to offer therapy and education through digital means for children with autism and physical disabilities.

Launched by HDFC Bank's CSR fund, the project equips classrooms with interactive panels, tablets, and trained teachers to provide individualized learning experiences tailored to each child's needs and comprehension level.

Previously relying on blackboards and traditional methods, the Arambh school witnessed a dramatic shift in the children's engagement and understanding within just two weeks. The joy on their faces while learning through audio-visual media is a testament to the impact of this innovative approach.

"By accepting the uniqueness of each child, we can nurture their potential," said Dr Narendra Vaidya, highlighting the importance of early intervention and individualized support. Municipal deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Vaishali Sutawane, Chetan Patil, Milind Damodare and others were present.