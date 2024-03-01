Special Court extends PCR of Zoheb Khan till March 5

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The special court judge Rajesh Katariya has extended the police custody remand (PCR) of the web-developer Mohammed Zoheb Khan (40, Harsul) till March 5, after National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought into notice of the court that his brother Shoeb is in touch with an Afghanistan-based terror organisation, much before Zoheb with ISIS. They also underlined that Zoheb with the help of his brother was planning to shift to Afghanistan from India.

It may be noted that NIA has held Zoheb on February 14 for staying in touch with ISIS. Earlier, NIA has detained more than 33 youths for their connections with ISIS in the last 10 months. During the investigation, the NIA collected evidence to prove that the efforts are also being made from the city to connect with ISIS. Later on, after technical verification, the NIA kept a vigil on the movement of Zoheb. Later on, the cops held him. The NIA had also recovered a video tape from his possession.

NIA produced Zoheb before the special court on February 15. He was awarded PCR till March 1 as the cops were to search for the data from the laptop, mobile and other electronic gadgets and also scrutinise social media platforms.

When re-produced in the special court this afternoon, the police officers brought into notice of the judge about his brother’s connection with Afghanistan based active terror organisation.

It is learnt that Zoheb has two brothers. One is a lecturer in Muscat (Oman), while another one is an engineer in Libya (North Africa). Hence the officials claimed to have collected evidence against Shoeb.

Hence the government pleader sought for extension in PCR. Accordingly, the judge Rajesh Katariya announced PCR till March 5.