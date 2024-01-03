Special invitation to 15 dignitaries from Ayodhya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On January 22, the idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated in Ayodhya. Special invitation cards have arrived from Ayodhya for 15 dignitaries of Deogiri prant for attending this function. Vishwa Hindu Parishad Deogiri prant president Mahendra alias Sanjay Bargaje, entrepreneur Rishi Bagla, Anurang Jain, Arvind Poddar and other dignitaries have received this invitation.