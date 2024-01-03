Special policy empowers women : 65 industries, 651 jobs created in 6 years

21 new women-led industries blossom in 2023-24 fiscal year

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant stride towards fostering a conducive environment for women entrepreneurs, the state government's 'Special Policy for Women Entrepreneurs,' implemented in 2017, has yielded remarkable results in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The initiative aimed at empowering women-led enterprises has witnessed the establishment of 65 industries over the last six years, with a total investment of Rs 144 crores and the creation of 651 jobs.

Breaking barriers for women entrepreneurs:

Women entrepreneurs often face societal hurdles, resource constraints, and limited access to finance. Recognizing these challenges, the ‘Special Policy for Women Entrepreneurs’ aimed to create a conducive environment for their success.

Policy driving growth:

The policy offers valuable incentives, including:

· Fixed investment subsidy: 15-25 percent depending on tehsil classification

· Special capital grants: Rs 20-50 lakhs

· Market development incentive: Up to Rs 50,000 for exhibitions

· Interest rate discount: Up to 5 percent

· Electricity subsidy: Rs 1 per unit for five years

Impact and outcomes:

The policy's impact is evident:

· 65 new industries: Started by women since 2017

· Rs 144 crore invested: Total investment in these industries

· 651 jobs created: Providing employment opportunities

· Diverse industries: Textile, food processing, chemical, drip irrigation, and pipe manufacturing among others.

· Increased confidence: Women entrepreneurs empowered by successful ventures

Incentives driving success:

Manager of the district industry center, Vikram Patil, said that a surge in women's participation in industries this year, indicating the policy's continued effectiveness. The success of this initiative in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar paves the way for replicating such programmes across India, fostering a more inclusive and empowered entrepreneurial ecosystem for women.

Women-led industries in the last six years:

Year Industries Investment (in lakhs) Employment

2018-19 01 96.06 10

2019-20 14 1697.27 148

2020-21 14 2768.61 156

2022-23 15 3958.81 131

2023-24 21 5978.65 206