Special prayers for rainfall in Eidgah Chawani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Thousands of Muslim brethren today gathered to perform special prayers ‘Namaz-e-Istisqa’ for rainfall in and around the city at Eidgah Chawani (Cantonment) at 3 pm on Friday.

It may be noted that the city and other parts of the district are deprived of rainfall this monsoon. There is no satisfactory rainfall till the month of August.

It may be noted that as a moral responsibility, the Amir-e-Shariat (Marathwada) Mufti Mohammed Moizuddin Qasmi announced the special prayers at Eidgah on Friday. Hence thousands of Muslim brethren after performing their special weekly Friday prayers made their way to Eidgah to perform Namaz-e-Istisqa. Tears started to roll down their cheeks during the special dua held after the special namaz.

While addressing the gathering of devotees, Mufti Moizuddin Qasmi said,“ The rainfall is a punishment by the almighty Allah when the ratio of sins goes high. Hence we should stay away from the wrong and evil things, beg for pardon from the sins, perform ‘tauba’ to avoid repetition of sins in future. The merciful Allah will definitely forgive you.”

The president of Tanzeem Aima-e-Masajid, Hafiz Iqbal Ansari also appealed to the devotees on the occasion to tender an apology before Allah without fail. The special prayer was performed under the leadership of Chief Imam of Jama Masjid Hafiz Zaker Mohammed. He also gave ‘Qutba’ on the occasion and then the special dua was held at the venue.

What is Namaz-e-Istisqa?

Islam religion encourages Muslims to perform Namaz-e-Istisqa if there is scanty or no rainfall. The Imam performs dua by standing, while the devotees seconds his dua and requests are made to the almighty Allah. The devotees express themselves and plead for mercy and forgiveness of their sins. As per the guidelines this special dua has to be performed in Eidgah or open space, it is learnt.