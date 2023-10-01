Special programme to celebrate Gandhi jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In honor of Mahatma Gandhi jayanti on October 2, the citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have organized a special greeting and prayer programme. This event will take place at the Mahatma Gandhi statue area in Shahganj from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. The programme will feature several activities, including Sutkatai, speeches on Gandhi's life, a drawing exhibition by teenagers, and the display of Gandhi literature. Dnyanprakash Modani of the Mahatma Gandhi Sarvodaya Bhavan has appealed to all citizens to participate enthusiastically.