Special Service Medals announced for police officers

Aurangabad

Director General of Police (DGP) announced special service medals for the police officers for providing commendable services in the Naxalite areas like Gadchirili, Chandrapur and Gondia districts. The recipients included Aurangabad rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya and various other officers from the city and the district.

In the list declared by DGP Rajneesh Seth, the recipients are SP Manish Kalwaniya, police commissionerate DCP Shilwant Nandedkar, sub-divisional police officer Jaidutta Bhavar, city police PSIs Vinod Abuj, Vinod Bhalerao, Ashok Ingole, Gajajnan Menkudle, Ashfaq Abdul Shaikh Mushtaq and Ganesh Mane. Aurangabad rural PSIs Rameshwar Ingale and Babasaheb Bhavar. The medal will be presented to the officers by range chiefs, informed DGP Seth in the order.