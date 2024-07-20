Special session on ‘Dialogue with Yuva’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University and Young Indians organized a special session ‘A Dialogue with Yuva,’ on the effects of addictions and effective measures to overcome them at Rukmini Auditorium of the University.

Experts and activists from the field interacted with students and citizens on the occasion.

In the quest for success, the number of youth falling prey to addictions is increasing and it is a growing concern. To combat this, widespread awareness campaigns are being conducted through various channels.

Students must strive to remain substance-free and encourage others to do the same. True wealth in today's world is not just measured in money but in leading a life free from addictions. This was the key message from the dialogue session.

MGM University Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, Iron Man Nitin Ghorpade, CA Asim Abhyankar, Psychiatrist Dr Chinmay Barhale, and Adve Harish Adwant and student representative Sachi Jiwane participated in the discussion.