Special show of ‘Lakir Ke Is Taraf’ documentary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Yashwantrao Chavan Center, MGM Journalism and Mass Communication College and MGM School of Film Arts will jointly host a special show of the film ‘Lakir Ke Is Taraf’ at V Shantaram Auditorium in MGM, at 6 pm, on November 30, under their Chitrapat Chawdi.

Under this initiative, a review of 35 years of ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ through the film will be shown. Director of this documentary Shilpa Ballal will be the chief guest. This 90-minute documentary not only depicts the success and failure of the movement but also captures the heart-warming story of the tribal children started by the movement, in the lap of the Narmada.

This gives a lesson on how to combine struggle by telling 'Ladai and Padhai Sath Sath.' The Maharashtra Government's Sociology textbook mentions the documentary 'Lakir Ke Is Taraf. This film is suggested to students as a reference in this regard. After the screening of the film, director Shilpa Ballal will interact with the audience. Entry is free to all.