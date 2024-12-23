Special trains to Maha Kumbh Mela

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The South Central Railway (Nanded Division) will be operating special trains for the devotees desirous to attending the grand Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj (Allahbad) from the new year.

The special trains will be operated from Nanded and Kachiguda Railway Stations.

The Nanded-Patna train bearing number 07721 will leave the station on January 22 at 11 pm and will reach Patna on the third day at 10.30 am via Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Santna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chowki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, and Danapur.

On the return journey, the Patna-Nanded train bearing number 07722 will start on January 24 at 3.30 pm and will reach Nanded on January 26 at 04.30 am. The train has 22 coaches.

The Kachiguda-Patna train bearing number 07725 will leave on January 25 at 4.45 pm and reach the final destination on the third day at 10.30 am. The train will halt at Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola,

Malkapur, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Pipriya, Katni, Santna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chowki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, and Danapur. There will be 20 coaches in the train.

The return journey of train bearing number 07726 will start from Patna on January 27 at 11.30 am and will arrive at Kachiguda at 7 am, stated the press release issued by Nanded Division of SCR adding that the visitors should take note of the special trains and avail the facility in large numbers.