Speeding motorcycle injures old man

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An old man was seriously injured after a dash by a speeding motorcycle at Mondha Naka on July 28. The injured has been identified as Suresh Jadhav (Sundarnagar, Padegaon).

Based on the complaint lodged by Suresh on Sachin, a case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station on August 6.

Suresh was going on his moped at around 4 pm on the Mondha Naka flyover when a speeding motorcycle dashed his moped. Suresh was thrown away from his vehicle. He sustained severe head and chest injuries. He is presently being treated at the hospital. The police are searching for the motorcyclist.