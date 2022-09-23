Spell bee competition at Motiwala School

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

Amanullah Motiwala School organised a spell bee competition for the students from 5th to 7th class to enrich their vocabulary. Winners were Munazza Vajahat Hussain (5th class), Aleena Fatema Mohammed Ateeue (6th) and Munaiz Khan Junaid Khan (7th). Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed congratulated winners and appreciated the efforts of students and programme incharge. Teaching and non-teaching staff members were present.