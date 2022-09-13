Spell Bee competition at Scholar’s

Aurangabad, Sept 13: A three-round Spell Bee competition was organised in Scholar's English School, Beed Bypass under the guidance of headmistress Ishrat Khatib. Students of grade 1 to 5 participated in different groups.

Judges Farooqui Tayyaba and Samra Sadiqa appreciated the efforts of all the students. Rose team bagged the first position followed by Lily and Jasmine groups. Individual students were given prizes for maximum responses.