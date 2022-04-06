Spontaneous response to cooking competition

Aurangabad, April 6:

A cooking competition was organized by the Janmakalyanak Mahila Mahotsav Samiti along with the Pragati Mahila Mandal N-2, Utkarsh Mahila Mandal Bhajibazar at Kalikund Parshwanath Saitwal Jain temple, Hudco on Wednesday. More than 100 participants participated in the competition.

Each contestant made a variety of cakes, sweets, cutlets and other delicacies without using oil. Jayashree Hoodavkar, Amol Mogle, Digambar Kshirsagar Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti president Nilesh Savalkar, working president Rajesh Mutha, Mangala Parkh, Nilesh Pahade and others were present. Mangala Chandaliya and Manisha Bhansali judged the event.