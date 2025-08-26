Sports competitions to be organised at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MGM University will organise two-day inter-school and inter-collegiate swimming, chess and shooting competitions on August 28 and 29 to celebrate National Sports Day. Deputy Director, Sports Authority of India, Monika Ghuge, will inaugurate the competitions at the swimming pool premises, sports complex, at 11 am, on Thursday.

MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Sports Director Nitin Ghorpade, Head of Department Dinesh Vanjare and others also grace the event. For details, one may contact Dr Shrinivas Motiyele and Niranjan Phadke for the swimming competition, Harshada Neethve for the shooting competition and Vilas Rajput for the chess competition.