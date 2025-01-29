Sports Day at Wockhardt Global School IB!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sports Day was organised at the Wockhardt Global School IB, recently. The event began with an impressive march past and the oath ceremony led by sports and deputy sports captains. The event was officially declared open by IB head of school Pradeep Sharma and CBSE principal Abhijit Dive, with balloons soaring into the sky!

Students showcased their talent and coordination in stunning drills like the bamboo, parachute, freehand, ribbon, hoola hoop, and flag drills. Exciting races and events, including the 100m, 400m, relay, sack, and obstacle races celebrated teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship.