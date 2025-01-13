Sports Day at Wockhardt Global

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wockhardt Global School conducted its Sports Day 2024-25 (Urjayah Utsav 2024-25) on its sprawling grounds, recently. The highlight of the morning was the torch lighting ceremony led by the principal and supervisors, followed by a disciplined and vibrant March Past. The sports captain administered the oath. The energy of the students was palpable during the Mass PT performance. A Pack Your Bag race for Grade 1 and a Hop Jump race for Grade 2 delighted the audience. This was followed by a 50-meter running race for Grades 3, 4, and 5, and a 100-meter race for Grades 6 to 10.

Thrilling relay races were organised for both boys and girls from Grades 6 to 10. Fun-filled games like the Air Bender Race for teachers and the Marble and Spoon Race for parents brought smiles to the gathering. The principal, accompanied by parents, presented medals and trophies to winners. Special honours were given for the Most Promising Sportsperson, Best Sports Boy and Girl, and the Best House.