SP’s dance on ‘Kacha Badam’ goes viral

Aurangabad, March 26:

We have frequently seen that the police working 24 X 7 for the safety and security of the people spend their spare time nurturing their talents for relaxation. In one such relaxing incident, a video of Aurangabad rural superintendent of police (SP) Nimit Goyal dancing on the song ‘Kacha Badam’ has gone viral on social media.

Police are always grappled with mental and physical pressures. Many policemen nurture their in-born talent of singing, dancing, painting etc. SP Goyal has also adopted a similar way and his dance on Kacha Badam has grabbed the attention of the internet users.