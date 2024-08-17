Sr citizen dies after falling from 3rd floor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 68-year-old man who fell from the third floor of under construction house at Ranjangaon in Waluj succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Baburao Ramrao Pandav (Duttanagar, Ranjangaon). According to details, Babaurao Pandav on August 9 went to the third floor of the house which was being constructed. He lost his balance and fell from the third floor at 7.45 am. He sustained serious injuries.

On learning this, Bhaskar Shahane and others rushed seriously injured Baburao to a private hospital in the city. He succumbed to injuries at 8 am today while undergoing treatment.

A case of accident death was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police constable Ghadget is on the case.