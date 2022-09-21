Sri Ramlila Mahotsav from Sep 26

Aurangabad, Sep 21:

The Ramlila Mahotsav Samiti, Aurangabad has organised first of its kind ‘Sri Ramlila Mahotsav’ from September 26 to October 5 at ISKCON-Vedic Education and Cultural Centre (ISKCON-VECC), Sri Sri Radha-Nikunjbihari Navnirmanadhin Mandir, Warud Fata, Jalna road, Aurangabad.

Giving more information in a press conference held on Tuesday, Dr Prempad Das said, in all, 30 renowned actors from Ayodhya will be doing the live performance. The festival will begin at 6 pm by Mahaarati and kirtan every day. For the festival, 20000 sqft waterproof pandal is being erected at ISKCON-VECC. Divine leelas of Lord Ram will be performed live on a grand stage of 40*35 sq ft. LED screen background will enhance the impact. There is free entry for all and prasad will be served to all after Ramlila. There will be bus arrangements for coming and going from the city. Dr Jai Hanuman Das, Dr Rajesh Bharuka, Shailesh Patki, Jagdish Agarwal, Kishore Chitole, Subhash Kumawat and others were present on the occasion.

40-feet ravan dahan

The organizers estimated that around 3,000 devotees will visit daily and on last day i.e. On Vijayadashami day at least 20,000 devotees will visit the festival. Dussehra mela and 40-feet Ravan Dahan will be held on the last day of the festival.