Sriram Narayanan is new CII Maharashtra chairman

Robin Banerjee is the new vice chairman

Aurangabad, March 9:

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Maharashtra State Council has elected Sriram Narayanan, managing director, Endress Hauser (India) automation as the new chairman and Robin Banerjee, MD, Caprihans India Ltd as vice chairman of CII Maharashtra State Council for 2022-23.

Narayanan has 30 years of experience in product development, production planning, purchasing, manufacturing, logistics, green field projects, profit centre head and others. Banerjee has served in several multinational global corporations in senior leadership positions. He is experienced in the areas of business management, finance, accounting, audit, economics, procurement, international trade and others. He is also a member of the board of studies for independent directors, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.