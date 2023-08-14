SRPF assistant commandant Pawar gets police medal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police service medals were announced on Monday. Assistant Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Bhanudas Pawar has been selected for the police medal for his meritorious service for the past 32 years. Pawar was posted at SRPF in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as assistant commandant and was transferred to State Reservice Force No. 1 at Pune, three months back. Pawar joined the force in Mumbai as a constable on July 15, 1991. Later he served at Nashik Training Centre between 1997 and 2004. He rendered his services in force one between 2009 and 2019. After that, he worked as assistant commandant at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for some months and now he has been transferred to Pune.