SSC hall tickets to be made available from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will make available hall tickets on January 31 for the SSC examinations of February-March 2024.

The State Board will conduct the examination between March 1 and 26.

The schools will have to download the hall ticket through their login from the State Board’s portal. If the secondary schools face any technical problem can contact the divisional office. All the schools will have to make available printouts of the hall ticket to the students. The Board asked the students not to collect any extra charge from the students for the hall ticket. The hall ticket should have the stamp of the school headmaster.

Box

Some of imp instructions for students issued by the Board are as follows;

--If the school finds any technical error while opening a hall ticket, they should use Google Chrome.

--The schools can make corrections about the subjects and media in the divisional office of MSBSHSE. They will have to submit a copy of hall ticket which has an error about the subject

--If a student loses the hall ticket, the school can provide a second copy by writing with red ink as ‘duplicate.’