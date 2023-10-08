SSC & HSC certificates to be issued on Oct 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will distribute certificates of SSC and HSC candidates who passed in February/March 2023, on October 17.

Divisional secretary of the Board Dr Vaishali Jamadar said that the schools and junior colleges principals would have to send their representative with a letter to collect the certificates and other materials at the designated centres in the division between 11 am and 5 pm on October 17.

The district-wise centres names are as follows; Chh Sambhajinagar-city and rural (office of divisional board), Beed (Dr Bapuji Salunke High School), Ambejogai (Z P Girls School), Jalna (CTMK Vidyalaya), Parbhani (Z P Girls School) and Hingoli (Shri Shankarrao Chavan Urdu Secondary School).

The Board made it clear that the certificates would not be handed without the letter issued by the authorities concerned. More than 1.51 lakh candidates have passed HSC in the five districts of the division while the number of candidates who were declared successful in the SSC is 1.65 lakh.