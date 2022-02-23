SSC, HSC students to get additional marks for sports

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

The SSC and HSC students will get additional marks for participating in sports activities in their previous standards. Schools Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad decided to allot marks to the students in the academic year 2021-22.

She instructed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) a few days ago to consider giving additional marks to those HSC students who participated in sports events in 9th to 10th standards while students who took part in sports in 7th and 8th standards should get marks in SSC result.

The regular study was affected and sports events were not conducted. Because of Covid. It has an impact on the percentage of students.

The State Board issued instructions to submit the proposal of sports by January 15 through the sports officer. The students are now waiting for what fresh official instructions the MSBSHSE gets.

Around 64,622 students have registered for the SSC examination in the district while 58,347 will take the HSC examinations. Divisional secretary of the MSBSHSE R P Patil said that the implementation of instructions for additional marks of spots would commence on orders from the head office.

“The last date of submission of sports marks proposal was January 15. Some proposal of additional marks received from district sports officer till January 30 was also accepted,” he added.