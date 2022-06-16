SSC result to be declared online today

Aurangabad, June 16:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the SSC result online at 1 pm, on March 17. The MSBSHSE conducted the 10th standard examinations in the nine divisions across the State between March 15 and April 4.

Around 1.85 lakh candidates from 2614 schools of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli appeared at 626 main centres and 1821 sub-centres. The first time after the Covid situation, the examinations were held smoothly. There was a rumour on social media that the result would be announced on June 15.

However, it did not happen. Finally, the Board announced on Thursday the result date.

With the declaration of the result on June 17, the admission process to the first year of junior colleges, polytechnics, certificate and diploma courses will get impetus in the district.

Box

Where to check result?

The MSBSHSE has given seven links so that students should not face any inconvenience while accessing the result.

The students can take a printout of the obtained marks. Following are the seven portals for accessing the result;

--https://lokmat.news18.com

---www.mahresult.nic.in

---www.sscresult.mkcl.org

--https://ssc.mahresults.org.in

--https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results

--https://mh10.abpmajha.com

--https://www.tv9marathi.com/board-result-registration-for-result-marksheet-10th

Box

--Students will get other statistics along with the result on the link (www.mahresult.nic.in)

--The collective result of the schools will be available on the portal

(www.mahahsscboard.in)

Box

Process of marks recounting

The Board has announced that the students can recount the marks and obtain a xerox copy of answer books by applying from June 20 onwards. They will have to apply on the link (http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in) or through the schools. They will have to pay the fee online.