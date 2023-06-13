ST corporation earns Rs 33 crores in a month, nets profit of Rs 2.67 crore

Highest revenue after a span of three and a half years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a span of nearly three and a half years, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has returned to profitability, recording an impressive income of Rs 33.71 crore in the month of May. With a profit of Rs 2.67 crores, every bus station in the district has witnessed a surge in profitability, symbolizing the resurgence of the humble ST bus.

The ST corporation had been grappling with consistent losses due to various factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, ST employees strikes, and increased competition from private transport services. However, the department has experienced a remarkable revival in passenger services and revenue. The ST corporation offers concessions to senior citizens, women passengers, and various groups, which contributed significantly to its revenue, amounting to Rs 12.96 crore.

ST’s performance in May:

Total buses: 539

Total distance travelled: 60.11 lakh km

Total income: Rs 33.71 crore

Total expenditure: RS 31.4 crore

Total profit: Rs 2.67 crore

Profit figures by bus stand in the district:

Bus stand Profit (in lakhs)

Cidco : 62.78 lakhs

Central: 38.32 lakhs

Paithan: 53.78 lakhs

Sillod: 26.17 lakhs

Vaijapur: 9.17 lakhs

Kannad: 37.03 lakhs

Gangapur: 17.57 lakhs

Soygaon: 23.03 lakhs

Passengers traveling on concessions:

Amrit senior citizen (above 75 years): 8.31 lakh

Senior citizen (65 to 75 years): 2.40 lakh

Mahila Samman Yojana: 15.13 lakh

Efforts of all officials:

The notable income and substantial profit achieved by the ST corporation are the collective efforts of all officers, employees, depot managers, driver-conductors, and mechanical staff within the department. The success achieved in May has bolstered expectations of continued growth and a strengthened reputation for the department in the foreseeable future, said divisional controller, Sachin Kshirsagar.