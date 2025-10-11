ST employees to begin indefinite sit-in from Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

ST employees will begin an indefinite sit-in protest from October 13 to demand resolution of their pending issues, announced the Maharashtra ST Workers’ Joint Action Committee. The decision was finalized at a committee meeting on Friday.

The meeting saw participation from key union and worker leaders, including central chief guide of Shiv Transport Workers’ Sena Makrand Kulkarni, workers’ union Babasaheb Salunkhe and Swapnil Pawar among others The committee emphasized that the sit-in will continue until the government addresses the employees’ pending demands, signaling a strong and organized push by ST workers.