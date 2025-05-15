St Lawrence School students excel in SSC exam 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

St. Lawrence High School has achieved an exceptional result with a 100% pass percentage in the SSC examination held in February-March 2025.

A total of 294 students appeared for the examination and every student successfully cleared it. Among them, 185 students secured distinction, 74 achieved first class and 35 obtained second class and 54 students scored 90% and above.

Khushi Suryawanshi stood first in the school with an impressive 98.20% followed by Sejal Boob, who ranked second with 97%. Varad Mahajan, Zubair Mohammed and Aarya Phalak shared the third position with 96.40% each, closely followed by Sarvesh Deshpande and Devashree Shelke, who scored 96.20% each. Chairman Collins Albuquerque and the Vice Chairperson Flavia Albuquerque wished the students for all their future endeavours.