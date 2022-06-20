St Lawrence School students shine in SSC resul

Aurangabad, June 20:

The students of St Lawrence High School have come out with flying colours in the SSC result that was declared recently.

The pass percentage of the schools is 98.5. A total of 28 students scored 90 and above per cent while 147 students are in distinction.

A total of 118 students obtained first division while 42 students are in second class.

Gloria Fernandes stood first in the school with 96.40 per cent followed by Khushi Davhale (96 pc), Sarthak Deshmukh (95.40), Astha Khairnar (94.80), Shravni Tapadia (94.20), Narendra Andhale (93.80), Isha Mahajan (93.60), Nagendra Dharsurkar (93.60), Sneha Navandar (93.20), Saee Bidve (93), Bhakti Ghodke (92.80), Rida Shaikh (92.60), Parth Lalwani (91.80), Aditi Jadhav (91.20), Vaibhav Kadam (91), Purva Chavan (91), Shreya Mahajan (90.80), Paras Joshi (90.80), Samruddhi Moghe (90.80), Rohini Jorule (90.60), Ansukha Weldode (90.60), Rajvansh Deshmukh (90.40), R Sabarish (90.40), Yeeshika Rane (90.4), Udayan Kalwane (90.20), Janvi Autade (90.20), Aryan Nair (90), Mayur Rakh (90).

Chairman Collins Albuquerque and vice-chairman Flavia Albuquerque have congratulated the students on their success.