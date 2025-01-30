St. Xavier’s celebrates Annual Parents Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St. Xavier’s School hosted its Annual Parents Day as well the 45th year celebration, recently.

Bishop of the Aurangabad Diocese Rev Bernard Lancy Pinto presided. He appreciated the efforts taken by manager Fr Sanjay Parkhe, principal Fr Dominic Bramhane and teaching and non-teaching staff. District mining officer, Solapur Divya Verma was the chief guest. A proud alumnus of St Xavier’s School, Verma shared her fond memories and praised the institution for shaping her successful career.

Fr Dr Valerian Fernandes, and Chhaya Bhosale, State President of the Minority Morcha were the guests of honour. Secretary of SFS Education Society Fr. Sanjay Rupekar, Cidco MIDC station PI Gajanan Kalyankar were among those present.

The event featured a variety of cultural performances by students, showcasing their talents in music, dance, and drama. Parents and guests appreciated the efforts of students and the school.