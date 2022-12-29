Stall of railway department to be a major attraction at Mahaexpo

Aurangabad: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) has organised the Advantage Maharashtra Expo in Auric City, Shendra in the first week of January. The engineering department of the South Central Railway will set up a stall at the expo. This department buys spare parts for railways worth one thousand crores every year, hence this stall will be a major attraction among the entrepreneurs.

Preparations for this expo are in the final stages. The expo will be inaugurated on January 5 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy CM and other dignitaries. More than 600 stalls of various reputed companies and government departments will be present in this exhibition. SCR will have a stall in the exhibition. This department procures various components worth thousands of crores required for railways from the local industries that are waiting for the stall of this department. Railway components will also be displayed at this stall. The Central government has given priority that the goods and weapons required by the security forces along with railways should be made in India. Hence local industries are getting business from railways. The railway officials will guide the industries that want to supply the components required by the railways in the expo about how to become the official vendor (suppliers).