Start work of Jackwell in 8 days, furious Karad instructs GVPR

Reviews work of new water supply scheme on Saturday

Aurangabad: The new water supply scheme’s budget of Rs 1680 crore has been increased to Rs 2714 crore. Even after an increase of Rs 800 crores, the GVPR company continued to work at slow pace. Fed up with the delay in work by the company, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad took the company officials to task. He instructed the company officials to start the work of jackwell in Jayakwadi Dam in the next eight to ten days.

Dr Karad on Saturday reviewed the new water supply scheme in the municipal corporation. Cooperation minister Atul Save, municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, chief engineer, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran RS Lolapod, executive engineer Gajanan Rabde, GVPR company official Nirnay Agarwal and others were present. Lolapod mentioned in the meeting that work is being done to lay a 39 km main water line from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. The company is expected to complete 120 meters of work per day. Actually only 60 meters of work is done. The company has reduced the number of workers at work. The work of the water treatment plant should be done at 100 cubic meters per day, but actually it is being done at 16 cubic meters. About 300 laborers are required for these works, but only 85 laborers are working. Sand and cement are not available for work. It was decided to build ten overhead water tanks and hand them over to the municipal corporation by the end of March, but this work has stalled. The work is expected to be completed in October-November.

Start work in eight days

In the meeting, Dr Karad said that experts have been called in to carry out the work of Jackwell with the latest technology. The work should start within eight days after inspection. Company official Agarwal replied that he would have to check the financial matters of the company. Angered over the answer Dr Karad took the officials to task stating that the cost of the scheme increased by Rs 800 crores due to the delay caused by the company. The company should start the work of the Jackwell in 8-10 days without giving any more reasons. He warned that progress should be seen before next month's review meeting.