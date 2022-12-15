Startup and innovative schemes to get funds from DPC

GR issued on December 13: In all 12 different schemes in the annual plan

3.5 percent of annual funds to be reserved for the schemes

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad: To promote innovation along with skill, employment and entrepreneurship at local level, Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation of Maharashtra Government has included various innovative and startup schemes in the startup scheme of District Annual Plan (DAP). The Government of Maharashtra (GoM), on Tuesday, released a Government Resolution (GR) in which it mentioned about 12 different schemes in the annual plan.

The National Skill Development Mission (NSDM), Startup India and Make In India mission of the Central Government have been developed to create convergence across sectors and States in terms of skill training activities and to encourage local industries. Further, to achieve the vision of skilled India, the NSDM would not only consolidate and co-ordinate skilling efforts, but also expedite decision making across sectors to achieve skilling at scale with speed and standards. Working on the same track, GoM has decided to provide a local platform to startups by including startup schemes in the DAP. After this State's decision, the startups and micro, small and medium enterprises will get a chance to promote their business and ideas at local level and the fund will be provided by the DPC.

Multiple campaigns to benefit

Various campaigns like Startup India, Hackathons, Grand Challenge and others that are conducted by registered societies and incubators will be included in the scheme and will get funds from the DPC. Similarly, new entrepreneurs, start-ups, self-help groups, students, teachers and trainers are also included and will get monetary help to start their earning sources or business locally. Organizations will get support from DPC to conduct various educational, training events, workshops, and prize distribution functions.

Businesses to get support from the scheme

People, who want to start agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries business, will get support under the scheme. Those who want to establish innovation and entrepreneurship cells, businesses for waste management, renewable energy, disaster management will also be included in the initiative. Along with this, persons who want to start model career centers, career guidance and counseling centers will also be supported by DPC. Interested persons or startups will have to approach the district collector.

Can avail 3.5 per cent share of district fund annually

Giving more details, director of the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation (MAGIC) Ashish Garde said that now onwards incubators, startup members of skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation district committee can avail 3.5 percent of the district fund annually. It will really bolster the efforts to spread innovators at grassroot levels with the help of local governance. The state government has widely inculcated programmes to boost innovations. Magic has focused on providing pilots to recognised startups with local government funds.