Startup weekend concludes, empowering over 100 students and startups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) recently wrapped up its two-day 'Startup Weekend', marking a significant milestone for the startup ecosystem in Marathwada. With a focus on nurturing entrepreneurial talent, the event provided a platform for more than 100 students and startups to ideate, learn, and network.

The startup weekend kicked off with an impressive lineup of workshops, mentoring sessions, and an innovation expo at Marathwada Auto cluster. Renowned industry experts from all over the country shared their insights on a range of topics critical to the startup landscape. These included brainstorming portals, opportunities in the manufacturing sector, drone clusters, new technologies in electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing, as well as emerging fields like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI).

The second day of the event commenced with an informative session on digital marketing for startups, delivered by Yogesh Udgire from the digital transformation academy. Entrepreneur Arvind Machhar, provided valuable guidance to students, emphasizing the importance of an entrepreneurial mindset focused on profitability rather than seeking employment packages.

The design thinking workshop, by Tushar Kanikadle, technical project head at Cummins Company in Pune, captivated participants by showcasing the intricacies of product design. Kanikadle highlighted the significance of innovation in product development and entrepreneurship, imparting valuable insights on future skills and fostering a culture of innovation. The event also attracted innovators, startups, young entrepreneurs, government officials, financial institutions, and industry leaders, who explored the startup expo, gaining exposure to cutting-edge ideas and developments.