Startups with new concepts will triumph

71 innovative register in Startup Yatra

Aurangabad:

Information Technology, pharma and Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are seeing good days. In the coming time, however, the tone emerged in the workshop that the startups who enter the competition with new concepts will have golden days. On Friday, the entrepreneurs presented their findings on agriculture, health, education, sustainable infrastructure, e-governance and others providing solutions to socio-economic issues and problems.

The 'Startup Yatra' organized by the 'State Innovation Society' for boosting new research among young entrepreneurs reached Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). Deputy commissioner of skill, employment entrepreneurship center Sunil Saindane, dean of science and technology branch Dr Bhalchandra Waikar, assistant commissioner of skill development center Suresh Varade, assistant commissioner Satish Suryavanshi, director of Atal Incubation Center (AIC) Dr Sachin Deshmukh were present. Entrepreneurs Dilip Dharurkar, Amit Ranjan, Gurupal Singh Bindra, Nikhil Kulkarni guided in the session. Dr Namrata Mehander, Dr Mansi Baheti, Dr Mukta Dhopeshwarkar and Amit Ranjan were present on the occasion.

71 Startups register

AIC has launched 43 startups till date and financial support is being given to youths who have entrepreneurial skills without the condition of education. In all, 71 startup entrepreneurs registered in this competition and 37 of them gave presentations. Three startups will be announced on district level and they will be selected for state level competition. At the district level, the first prize winner will get Rs 25,000, second prize Rs 15,000 and third prize Rs 10,000, said Varade.

Trinity of startups

Research, innovation and technology development are the trinity of startups. A self-reliant India can be created through the integration of these three. Internship has been made compulsory in the new education policy. Researchers should convert their inventions into patents, said Dr Waikar.