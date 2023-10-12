State accused of misleading Marathas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Ravindra Kale Patil today accused the state government of misleading the Maratha community.

He claimed that on one hand the evidence is being collected by sending the Justice Sandeep Shinde-led committee to Marathwada prior to the issuance of the OBC certificate to Marathas and on other hand, a review petition has been filed in the Supreme Court urging to reinstate SEBC reservation. This act is a misleading one.

While addressing the press conference, Patil said,“The first morcha for reservation was taken out from the city on August 9, 2016. The community has been pursuing the reservation since then. The SEBC reservation granted by the state government was upheld in the High Court, but was rejected in the Supreme Court.”

It may be noted that the chief minister Eknath Shinde had assured Manoj Jarange Patil (who was on indefinite strike during the last month) of granting reservation from OBC in 40 days. Accordingly, the committee

constituted by the state government is on tour to Marathwada. However, the scholars of Maratha reservation demanded the state government to try for reinstating SEBC reservation in the Apex Court. Hence the state has submitted a review petition.

Patil said, “ This is sheer misleading. The government has assured of granting reservation under OBC quota and at the same time the review petition has been submitted. It is clear that the state government and its so-called scholars are misleading the community.”

When the agitation for the reservation got aggressive, the president of the cabinet sub-committee Chandrakant Patil held a meeting of the committee.

He alleged that Chandrakant Patil and BJP leaders do not have any love for the Maratha community. This is the reason why they run away from the issue of reservation.

Boxxx

We support to Manoj Jarange Patil

Manoj Patil is striving to get OBC reservation to the community. We are always in support of him and we will also attend his public gathering to be held on October 14.