State and central governments committed to clean energy: Minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra and Central Governments are committed to providing clean energy, and as part of this mission, the state government will distribute an additional 5.5 lakh solar pumps to farmers, said minister of non-conventional energy, Atul Save, on Saturday. He emphasized that this initiative will play a crucial role in saving the nation’s resources.

Minister Save was speaking at the inauguration of a daylong national conference on the topic “Environmental Change: Current Scenario and Challenges”, organised by the Women’s College and Arts College of AEVPM, located in the Cidco N-1 area.

Environmental imbalance leading to problems

The minister Save stated that environmental imbalance is causing numerous problems, and one effective solution to control rising temperatures is to plant more trees. He also mentioned that the government is offering subsidies to citizens installing rooftop solar panels. “So far, 5.5 lakh solar pumps have been distributed. In the next 18 months, we aim to provide another 5.5 lakh pumps to farmers,” he announced.

Scholarship expansion for OBC students

Pankaj Bharsakhle, secretary of AE-VPM and former municipal corporator, delivered the presidential address and highlighted that previously, OBC students received scholarships for only 150 courses. However, due to minister Save’s efforts, this number has now been increased to over 850 courses. He also praised the minister’s dedication to expanding the use of solar energy in villages and schools.

